Residents host parade to celebrate life of beloved community member

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — News 3 Now wants to put a face to one of this week’s victims of the coronavirus.

Milo Crubel, 89, died Monday from COVID-19. He was a lifelong dairy and beef cattle farmer in Bloomington, Wisconsin, known for his work ethic and sense of humor.

He was just getting ready to help his wife of 69 years celebrate her 90th birthday.

The tight-knit town was struggling with what to do — mourning the loss of their beloved neighbor while trying to celebrate a big birthday.

They settled on what a lot of folks are doing nowadays and organized a drive-by parade.

Cars, fire trucks and tractors lined up to help remember one life while celebrating another.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments