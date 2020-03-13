Residents heard garage door go up early in morning

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Residents in the 7100 block of Heather Glen Drive heard their garage door go up at 1 a.m. and a person or persons in their garage.

According to a release, a white SUV, possibly a Honda CR-V, was seen driving up and down the street. The suspects fled. Officers searched the garage and surrounding area.

Anyone with additional information or video evidence should contact crime stoppers at 266-6014.

