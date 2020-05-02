Residents donate hundreds of handmade masks to city, mayor says

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Friday afternoon the recent updates on face masks donations and new activities for the public to participate in.

According to a news release, hundreds of face coverings have been donated to city employees over the past couple weeks.

Rhodes-Conway said all handmade masks are washed before being distributed to employees, so donors are not required to include paper filters inside the masks.

Individuals can continue to donate face coverings at Fire Stations two and eight.

Residents also have the opportunity to participate in various virtual activities during the “Safer at Home” order, according to the release.

Let’s Move it Madison provides family and friends different physical activities to do at home or in the backyard throughout the week.

Madison Senior Center established Pandemic Pen Pal where volunteers can communicate through letters or email with elderly residents who are isolated due to COVID-19.

Officials also included a free 24/7 helpline for Dane County residents to use if they are struggling with alcohol or other substances. The number for the helpline is 608-228-1278.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments