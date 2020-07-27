Residents being evacuated in Marshall for a gas leak

MARSHALL, Wis. — Residents in Marshall are being asked to evacuate for a gas leak on West Main Street.

Dane County Dispatch said the leak started at 12:48 a.m. because a car hit a gas line on the 300 block of West Main Street. Several streets are being evacuated in the surrounding area.

First responders from Marshall, Deerfield, Cottage Grove, McFarland, Deforest, Stoughton and Waterloo are responding.

There is currently no active fire, and no injuries have been reported.

We’re working to learn where people will be sent who have been ordered to evacuate.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

