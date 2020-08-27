Residential surveillance system catches footage of shots fired on Madison’s west side

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A man’s home surveillance system captured someone on video firing a gun from a white sedan in the 7000 block of Colony Drive.

The homeowner told police he though he heard gunshots Wednesday morning around 4 a.m., so he decided to check the footage to see if it captured anything.

The video also showed a second vehicle in the area. Police said it’s possible the gunshots were directed at it.

When they responded, police recovered eight shell casings in the roadway.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

