Residential fire results in $45,000 in damages

Jake Taylor by Jake Taylor

The Janesville Fire Department is estimating $45,000 dollars in damages after a residential fire on Tuesday.

The fire department responded to the report of that fire just before 4:00 Tuesday afternoon on North Terrace Street in Janesville.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they saw the residents of the home standing outside the smoking building.

Firefighters say they quickly put out the fire.

One person was treated and transported by paramedics to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

One firefighter also sustained a minor injury.

The Janesville Fire Department says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Red Cross is providing assistance to the residents who were displaced by the fire.

