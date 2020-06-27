Residential fire causes $290,000 of damage, fire officials say

TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. — A residential fire in the Town of Albion caused $290,000 in total losses Saturday morning.

According to the release, at 1:40 a.m. the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Cottage Grove, Cambridge, Deerfield, Edgerton, McFarland, Stoughton and Deer-Grove fire departments responded to a structure fire at 76 Menominee Drive.

One deputies arrived to the scene, they discovered the residence to be fully engulfed. Officials said everyone inside were able to exit the home safely before deputies arrived.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Officials said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

