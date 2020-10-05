Rescheduled NFL game leads to programming changes for News 3 Now newscasts

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs game has been rescheduled for Monday night on CBS, which is causing scheduling changes for News 3 Now Programing.

News 3 Now at 6 will air at 5:30 p.m. on Monday and feature local and national headlines. CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell will air at 5:30 on TVW.

Live at Four and News 3 Now at 5 will air at their normally scheduled times.

The Patriots-Chiefs game was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon. It was postponed after Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The originally schedule Monday night game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons is scheduled to kick off at 7:50 p.m. on ESPN.

