Republicans seek to stop Wisconsin election lawsuit

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — The Republican National Committee, the Wisconsin Republican Party and the GOP-controlled state Legislature are asking a federal judge to allow them to intervene stop a sweeping lawsuit filed by Democratic-friendly groups.

The lawsuit filed last month in federal court in Madison seeks numerous changes to make it easier to vote in the November presidential election.

The groups filed motions in the federal lawsuit on Monday. The Wisconsin Legislature also asked that the lawsuit filed last month be dismissed.

Attorneys for those filing the lawsuit did not immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday.

