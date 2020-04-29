Republicans praise Evers’ spending cuts and call for more

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers’ has ordered state agencies to reduce spending by 5% between now and July, drawing praise from Republicans who called for even more cuts.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and budget committee co-chair John Nygren both said Wednesday that spending should be frozen starting in July.

Wisconsin is grappling with steep revenue drops due to the coronavirus pandemic. Evers earlier this month told President Donald Trump in a letter that the state could lose as much as $2 billion over the next year.

To date, 300 people have died of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and the state has had more than 6,200 confirmed cases of the disease.

