Republicans paint dark picture of future if Trump loses

Associated Press by Associated Press, Amy Reid

WASHINGTON — Republicans opened Monday night’s prime-time convention with dark warnings about America’s future if President Donald Trump doesn’t win a second term.

They cast him as a protector of religious freedom, the nation’s workers and more, while criticizing the Democratic Party and Joe Biden.

“If you watched the DNC last week, you probably noticed Democrats spent a lot of time talking about how much they despise our president, but we heard very little about their actual policies,” said Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee.

Earlier, Trump turned a surprise opening-day appearance at his party’s scaled-down national political convention into an opportunity to cast doubt on the integrity of the fall election.

That was just moments after delegates nominated him for a second term. Trump vigorously contended that he’s done such a great job as president that the only way he can lose “is if this is a rigged election.”

He assailed anew the idea of mass mail-in voting by people worried about the coronavirus.

At night, some speakers made it more about the hope they see in Trump than what they don’t like about the other party.

“America isn’t perfect, but the principles we hold dear are perfect,” said Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. “If there’s one thing I’ve learned is that even on our worst day, we are blessed to live in America. It’s time to keep that promise alive for the next generation.”

Here are the three things to know about night one:

1. Law and Order President

Republicans are setting Trump as the law and order president. Part of that is a narrative that Democrat-run cities are dangerous, and Biden will make things worse.

2. Silent Majority

Many speaking on the first night talked about how there is a silent majority behind Trump in an effort to drum up more support.

3.Race Does Not Equal Politics

Multiple people of color, such as Rep. Tim Scott, former Rep. Vernon Jones and Maryland congressional candidate Kim Klacik, talked about how Democrat leaders have not improved crime or neighborhoods of color, and just because you might fit into a certain race doesn’t mean you have to fit into certain politics.

Some also touted Trump’s policies they say improved life for these communities, talking about tax cuts and criminal justice reform.

