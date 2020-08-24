Republicans nominate Trump to take on Biden in the fall

Associated Press by Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Republican Party has formally nominated President Donald Trump for another term. Monday’s state-by-state voting was one of the first acts of a GOP convention that has been dramatically scaled down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump made an unscheduled stop to accept the nomination and delivered a speech in which he questioned the integrity of the election, again taking issue with mail-in voting, which experts say has proven remarkably safe.

The convention will now move to Washington for prime-time programming that will be a crucial moment for Trump, who is trailing in national and battleground state polls to try to turn the race around.

