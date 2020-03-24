Republicans increase criticism of Evers amid closing order

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — The largely bipartisan approach to attacking the coronavirus in Wisconsin is showing signs of cracking after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he was ordering all nonessential businesses closed as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep more people at home.

Republican state lawmakers and Evers had largely been in agreement last week as the governor issued orders limiting the size of gatherings.

But criticism increased after Evers on Monday said he would order all nonessential businesses to close.

Evers promised to release more details about who would be effected and who was exempt on Tuesday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments