Republicans don’t want Bucks, Brewers at early voting sites

Associated Press by Associated Press

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — The chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party is warning Milwaukee’s chief elections official that it would be illegal for any Milwaukee Bucks or Brewers players or mascots to participate in early voting events planned at their stadiums in the days leading up to the election.

The party’s chairman, Andrew Hitt, sent the warning letter to Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, even though there’s no indication that members of either team planned to be at their venues on Election Day.

“It seems kind of silly to be worried about racing sausages, but the larger point is the law is pretty clear,” Hitt told The Associated Press by phone on Wednesday.

The letter came days after an attorney representing Republican lawmakers warned the city of Madison that its plan to collect absentee ballots in parks was illegal.

Milwaukee plans to allow for in-person absentee voting at Miller Park and Fiserv Forum between Oct. 20 and Nov. 1. Voters can vote early in person there or also return their mailed absentee ballots.

Woodall-Vogg said Wednesday there would be no illegal electioneering at either location. She said the decision to use Miller Park and Fisev Forum as early voting sites was based on finding a safe location to vote during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hitt said he was concerned because a voter registration event at Miller Park on Sept. 22 featured the Brewers’ racing sausages, a fan favorite featured at every home game.

