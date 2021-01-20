Republicans demand DNR resume wolf hunt immediately

FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Two groups opposing a Colorado ballot initiative to reintroduce the gray wolf into the state conceded the race Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, even though the race is too early to call because thousands of ballots are still uncounted.

MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers are demanding the state Department of Natural Resources implement a wolf hunt immediately.

The DNR’s policy board announced Tuesday that it will meet Friday to address the demand from the Legislature’s sporting heritage committees. The board received a letter from the Republicans on Jan. 15 saying wolves need to be hunted now before they go back on the federal endangered species list.

The Trump administration removed wolves from the list in November 2020 and the DNR had planned to resume its wolf season this coming November. But wolf advocacy groups filed lawsuits last week in California seeking to restore the protections.