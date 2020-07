Republicans call on Gov. Evers to address unemployment

Site staff by Site staff

Republican Assembly leaders are calling on Gov. Tony Evers to do more to help 140,000 Wisconsinites who are waiting for the Department of Workforce Development to approve their unemployment insurance benefits claim.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments