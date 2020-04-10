Republicans accuse Evers of stoking COVID-19 fears

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers says he doesn’t know when Wisconsin businesses will be allowed to re-open, but he predicts it won’t all happen at once and that it may not happen when his current order closing them expires on April 24.

Evers comments Friday came as Republicans criticized his handling of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Evers called for a ratcheting down of rhetoric, particularly from Republicans who have called for cutting state employee salaries to help deal with the state budget hit caused by the coronavirus crisis. He says his decisions have been based on the science and are aimed at slowing the spread of the disease.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments