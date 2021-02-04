Republican state senator says he’ll draw up another resolution to overturn latest Evers order

MADISON, Wis. — A Republican state senator says he will immediately start drafting another joint resolution to override Gov. Tony Evers’ latest emergency order, which was issued minutes after the State Assembly passed a resolution to override the previous order.

In a release issued Thursday afternoon, Senator Steve Nass of Whitewater says he will begin work on a second joint resolution and will call on senate leadership to consider filing an emergency lawsuit in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Republicans argue Gov. Evers has overstepped his powers by repeatedly extending his original emergency order requiring masks statewide beyond the original 60 days. The State Assembly approved a joint resolution earlier Thursday that would have repealed that emergency order and the corresponding mask mandate effective Friday, once the resolution was signed.

But Evers responded by immediately issuing a new emergency order, basically forcing the Legislature to start the resolution process over again.

The cycle could continue until the Wisconsin Supreme Court intervenes. The Court could rule on a case challenging’ the governor’s authority to issue successive orders at any moment, or rule on a second lawsuit instead, if the Legislature chooses to file one.

Regardless of how the dispute plays out at the state level, local mask requirements will stand. That includes a mask order that has been in place for months in Dane County, and a new order issued Thursday in Rock County.

