Republican leaders denounce vandalism, call on Democratic leaders to ‘stop’ protesters

MADISON, Wis. — Republican leaders have expressed frustration with Gov. Tony Evers and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway after protesters pulled down two statues and vandalized the Wisconsin State Capitol.

Senate Majority Leader Robin Vos, Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke and Rep. Tyler August gathered outside of the Capitol building to denounce both the Tuesday night actions of protesters and the lack of action from Evers and Rhodes-Conway.

Tuesday night’s protests were spurred by the arrest of a Black activist outside of The Cooper’s Tavern on Tuesday.

Steineke demanded that Evers and Rhodes-Conway enact a plan to “stop” the protesters who were out Tuesday night.

“The protesters and the people rioting and causing the violence last night, they’re promising to come back day, after day, after day, and Gov. Evers has not articulated a plan on how he’s going to stop them,” Steineke said. “The mayor has not articulated a plan on how she’s going to stop them. The city of Madison is in a dire crisis right now, and there is a lack of leadership at the top.”

Vos said he wants to see the people involved in the vandalism be held accountable for their actions.

When asked what the Legislature is doing to address the issues raised by recent protests, Vos said he thinks the Legislature should take time to weigh all of their options to find common ground before acting.

He went on to say he believes it’s more realistic for the Legislature to wait for a special session after the November election or wait until January or February to come together.

Former Gov. Scott Walker also weighed in on the destructive protest Wednesday morning.

None of the legislative members who spoke at the press conference wore masks to the event shortly after Dane County reported its highest ever spike of COVID-19 cases within a 24-hour period.

