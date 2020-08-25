Republican lawmakers decry 2nd night of violent demonstrations in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Two Republican lawmakers are decrying the second night of violent demonstrations in Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha on Sunday.

Sen. Ron Johnson and Rep. Bryan Steil both called on Gov. Tony Evers to increase public safety measures amid protesting that turned violent in Madison and Kenosha.

Hundreds of protesters spent Monday night demonstrating in the name of Blake. The National Guard joined local police to enforce a city curfew starting at 8 p.m., though many ignored the order. People gathered at the county courthouse, where a third city vehicle was set on fire overnight.

In Madison, police said six people were arrested overnight. A group of demonstrators marched around the downtown area, with some people starting fires in dumpsters and breaking windows around the Capitol Square and State Street. Police reported multiple businesses were also looted, including one that saw people trying to pour gasoline inside to start it on fire.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement that Madison honors the First Amendment and the right to peacefully protest, but she dre the line on arson, theft and “criminal damage to property” that puts people’s lives at risk.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Johnson urged demonstrators to act peacefully.

In particular, I ask Governor Evers to provide a sufficient presence of the Wisconsin National Guard to maintain order. Peaceful protesting is a constitutionally protected form of free speech. Rioting is not. It must not be allowed to continue. #KenoshaRiots — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 25, 2020

“Yesterday, I acknowledged the understandable concern and emotional reaction to the shooting of Jacob Blake,” Johnson said. “I also asked anyone choosing to demonstrate to remain peaceful, and give our justice system time to work. Unfortunately, Kenosha and Madison experienced another night of violence and destruction. I again ask for demonstrators to remain peaceful and also call on elected officials charged with the responsibility to maintain safety and security in Wisconsin to devote the manpower to do so.”

Steil, who represents Kenosha County in the U.S. House of Representatives, called for a stop to violence in Kenosha.

“The violence and destruction we witnessed the past two nights in Kenosha needs to be stopped,” Steil said in a statement. “Public safety must be assured.”

My statement on the second night of violence in Kenosha: pic.twitter.com/G5YIXjzgG8 — Bryan Steil (@RepBryanSteil) August 25, 2020

Steil urged the Kenosha mayor and Evers to ask for federal help in maintaining public safety if they don’t “have sufficient resources to do so.”

Blake was shot multiple times and underwent surgery Sunday night, his family and attorney said. He was considered stable on Monday. Blake’s father said his son was paralyzed from the waist down and doctors do not know if the injury is permanent.

