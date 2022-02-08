Republican bill would mandate school resource officers in Wisconsin for some districts

by Naomi Kowles

Madison's East High school has been the site of numerous fights during the 2021-2022 school year. MMSD voted to terminate their SRO contract in June, 2020. (WISC-TV/Channel3000)

MADISON, Wis. — A Republican-authored bill circulating in the Wisconsin legislature would require school districts statewide to hire a school resource officer if the district reports 100 or more violent incidents and at least 25 arrests in one semester.

Any violent incidents on school grounds would have to be reported to police, a Legislative Reference Bureau analysis of the bill noted, and it would also require the state to use COVID relief funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to cover some of the costs for school districts starting an SRO contract.

“With COVID and the pent-up emotions of the kids, there’s a lot going on in our schools,” bill author Rep. Cindi Duchow (R-Delafield) said. “Some of our police departments are spending an inordinate amount of time going to schools to help solve problems. If there’s a resource officer there, our law enforcement could be out on the streets helping to prevent other crimes from happening.”

Madison-area Representative Francesca Hong (D-Madison) pushed back on the idea that reintroducing police officers in Madison’s schools could solve student violence, and said she was “incredibly disappointed” with the proposal.

“I think this bill is a disconnect and takes away from supporting our students, and instead reinforces the racial disparities that are a result of defunding education,” Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison) said.

If a school district meets the threshold of 100 incidents of which at least 25 lead to arrests, the bill would direct school districts to hire or contract an armed SRO no later than the first day of the next school semester. Rep. Duchow said that number was suggested by the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association, and was designed to target larger districts.

“They don’t want to make it too low that all the sudden everybody has to do it, and they wanted to be reasonable,” Duchow said.

Types of qualifying incidents would include crimes like homicide, sexual assault, burglary, battery and arson but would not include arrests from alcohol possession, cigarettes, nicotine, or vaping.

School districts potentially impacted

Madison and Milwaukee both made statewide headlines in the summer of 2020 by terminating their SRO contracts, but it’s unclear how many other districts this bill could affect. Neither the Department of Public Instruction nor the state Department of Justice Office of School Safety tracks which school districts in Wisconsin have police officers in their schools, according to spokespeople from both agencies.

In a memo circulating among lawmakers, Duchow called out the Madison Metropolitan School District and a fight in the fall semester that involved dozens of students and led to five hospitalized. MMSD voted to remove its SROs in July 2020.

When reached for comment on the bill, a spokesperson for MMSD said they would wait to comment on the bill until it was formally introduced. School board president Ali Janae Muldrow did not respond to requests for comment.

According to data obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal, overall police calls to Madison-area schools have steadily declined from 2015 through the present, while there’s been an uptick in fights this year at the high schools. 139 students were disciplined for fights at Madison high schools in the first quarter of the year, according to that data.

Police officers aren’t necessarily going to resolve that, Rep. Hong said.

“This is a target of youth and taking away their agency,” she explained. “When I’ve spoken to the students at East High School and other schools in the district, they have repeated over and over again that they are exhausted, that they are stressed, that going to school in the midst of constant learning interrupted, knowing that their communities are at risk.”

Rep. Hong’s legislative district along Madison’s isthmus includes Madison’s East High school, where fights and police calls during the fall semester is prompting the district to reevaluate its approach and encourage community involvement in its schools. She says the students themselves that she talks to don’t want SROs back.

“What’s been consistent in their responses is that they do not want SROs in their schools…right now it’s not about having punishment and control of our kids, but it’s about care and support.”

Rethinking SROs

In Wisconsin, a 2020 push in districts like Madison and Milwaukee (and a union attempt in Racine) to terminate SRO contracts echoed a nationwide trend amid racial reckoning.

Other major districts, like Portland, discontinued SRO use in their schools, often citing data showing police officers in schools increase student arrest rates and frequently disproportionately impact students of color.

From 1997 to 2007, school resource officers across the country increased by a third in the wake of concerns about school shootings. But data from the U.S. Department of Education showed the increase also led to a sharp rise in student arrests, leading to the popularization of what civil rights advocates often call the “school-to-prison pipeline”.

SRO advocates, including bill author Rep. Duchow, say they’re needed–because police will be called anyway in a crisis. Duchow pointed to a study finding school violence increased nationwide by 185% between 2016 and 2018.

“Those officers are being called out to the schools sometimes ten times a day,” Rep. Duchow said of Milwaukee schools. “We need them out on the streets.” But for those in the push to rethink how crime in schools is handled, it’s about a different approach. “What [students] want is resources to be able to have more opportunities in their schools, and for their teachers to have coping strategies and training to meet some of the socio-emotional needs of our students,” Rep. Hong said.

