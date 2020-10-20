Reports: President Trump expected to make campaign stop in Milwaukee on Saturday

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MILWAUKEE — President Donald Trump will reportedly be making another visit to Wisconsin on Saturday, according to WisPolitics.

Two GOP sources told the publication Trump is planning a campaign stop in Milwaukee, with one of the sources saying the visit will likely be at the General Mitchell International Airport.

Trump has made several campaign stops in Wisconsin throughout the year, with his most recent being in Janesville this past weekend.

A trip to Wisconsin’s largest city would likely see Trump attempting to gain support from suburban voters, a key demographic both Democrats and Republicans are making a push for in this year’s elections.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris also held a virtual rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

