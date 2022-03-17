Reports: Packers WR Davante Adams being traded to Raiders

Nick Wass - freelancer, FR67404 AP FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. The Packers have several moves to make this month to not only get under the salary cap but also have enough room for a new contract to keep Adams, the All-Pro wide receiver who can become a free agent.

LAS VEGAS — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport are reporting Adams is being traded for two picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

Blockbuster: Packers are trading Pro-Bowl WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two prime 2022 picks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

According to Rapoport, the five-year deal has been quietly in the works for days and is worth $141.25 million.

Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average. https://t.co/YTAxHov0Rj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

The news comes hours after the Packers announced they re-signed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell for a second season at Lambeau Field. Last week, Aaron Rodgers announced he will return to Green Bay for an 18th season.

RELATED: Packers re-sign LB Campbell

The 29-year-old Adams has been with the Packers since 2014.

This story is developing; stay with News 3 Now and Channel 3000 for updates.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.