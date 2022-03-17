Reports: Packers WR Davante Adams being traded to Raiders
LAS VEGAS — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport are reporting Adams is being traded for two picks in the 2022 NFL draft.
According to Rapoport, the five-year deal has been quietly in the works for days and is worth $141.25 million.
The news comes hours after the Packers announced they re-signed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell for a second season at Lambeau Field. Last week, Aaron Rodgers announced he will return to Green Bay for an 18th season.
The 29-year-old Adams has been with the Packers since 2014.
