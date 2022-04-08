Police investigate reports of shots fired on Madison’s west side Thursday night, no casings found

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police Officers were called to the west side Thursday night after multiple callers reported hearing shots fired in the area.

According to police it happened in the 4200 block of Doncaster Drive just before 8:30 p.m.

Officers say people in the area reported hearing 6 or more shots fired before hearing two cars speed away, but police were unable to find any shell casings or damage to homes or vehicles.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Madison Police.

