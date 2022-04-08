Reports of shots fired in Dunn’s Marsh neighborhood

by Devin Rogan

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police Officers were called to the city’s west side Thursday night after multiple callers reported hearing shots fired in the area.

According to police it happened in the 4300 block of De Volis Parkway just before 9:30 p.m.

Officers say people in the area reported hearing multiple shots before a car took off from the area.

Police were unable to find shell casings and there was no damage to homes or vehicles.

The reports came about an hour after gunshots were also heard off of Doncaster Drive, near Seminole Highway.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Madison Police.

