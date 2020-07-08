Reports of more shots fired on Madison’s east side overnight

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they’re investigating another shots fired incident late Monday night, at least the 16th such incident in the past week.

The latest happened just before midnight on Milwaukee Street, near Daffodil Lane and the I-90 interchange. Officers say they found 10 bullet casings at the scene, and bullet holes in a nearby home and a car parked in the driveway.

Nobody was home at the time of the shooting, and no injuries were reported.

On Monday, acting police chief Vic Wahl urged community leaders and elected officials to speak out against the recent spike in gun violence, asking them to help the police department come up with a collaborative approach to restoring the peace.

