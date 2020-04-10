Reports of child abuse cut in half after schools closed

MADISON, Wis.– Data shows a nearly 50 percent decrease in suspected child abuse and neglect reports after schools closed in March, according to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

Secretary Emilie Amundson said the decrease in reports comes from professionals, including teachers, doctors and first responders.

“The initial dip that we saw was quite dark,” Amundson said. “I think we are right to assume that just because we are getting fewer reports, it doesn’t mean that these problems are going away.”

Since virtual learning began, those numbers have started to increase. The trend from educators is similar to what they would see during a summer break, according to Amundson.

Amundson said data does not show a decrease from community members since the Safer At Home order was placed.

“That is a such a piece of good news in all of this, that our communities are not forgetting about their friends and neighbors who live right down the road,” Amundson said.

While Child Protective Services response times have remained the same, the safety protocols for social workers have been altered.

“We’ve put in many safeguards in place. I know counties are putting in many safeguards in place to ensure that CPS workers are safe when they’re going out to homes,” Amundson said.

Dane County Department of Human Services said they are continuing to follow up on allegations of child welfare concerns.

“We haven’t missed a beat as it related to that responsibility and adapted quickly during the course of the pandemic to make sure concerns were followed up on immediately,” Director Shawn Tessmann said in a statement. “We do recognize that children are out and about in less public places and encourage anyone with concerns to use our helpline to report them.”

For signs of abuse or neglect, or to make a report visit your county’s Department of Human Resources.

