17-year-old arrested in killing of 2 people in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — lllinois police have arrested a juvenile after two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

A white, 17-year-old police admirer has been arrested in the killing of two people during a third night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, was taken into custody Wednesday in Illinois on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

Antioch is about 15 miles from Kenosha, which has seen three straight nights of unrest since the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

Two people were killed Tuesday night in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

In a statement, Kenosha police said the shooting happened near 63rd St. and Sheridan Road around 11:45 p.m. Authorities said a third victim was taken to the hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

According to Lake County, Illinois court records, the Rittenhouse has an extradition hearing scheduled for Friday.

