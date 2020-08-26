Bucks boycott Game 5 of NBA Playoffs against Orlando Magic

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle, Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the floor for their scheduled playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

The first round match-up between the two teams was supposed to begin at 3 p.m. CST in Florida, with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

More discussions were expected Wednesday, but even before that the Bucks apparently decided they would act. Magic players and referees were on the floor for the game but Milwaukee never took the floor.

Game balls are being put away, as the Bucks decide to boycott game 5 against the Magic. pic.twitter.com/Cy32q2CJH7 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 26, 2020

Sources say Bucks players are still in the locker room and are trying to reach Attorney General Josh Kaul, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Magic have reportedly not accepted the Bucks’ forfeit.

Bucks players are in locker room attempting to reach the attorney general of Wisconsin, Josh Kaul, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Magic players are leaving the arena soon — not accepting the Bucks‘ forfeit. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

Milwaukee is up 3-1 against Orlando in the best-of-seven series, with Game 6 scheduled for Friday.

