Reports: Brewers game postponed in protest of Jacob Blake shooting

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have chosen not to play in Wednesday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, according to Wall Street Journal reporter Jared Diamond.

The decision comes hours after the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs in protest of Jacob Blake’s shooting in Kenosha.

The Brewers have decided not to play tonight’s game. — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) August 26, 2020

The Brewers game was scheduled to start shortly after 7 p.m. at Miller Park.

