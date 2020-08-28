Reports: Big Ten may reverse course, go on with revised fall season

Logan Rude
MADISON, Wis. — Multiple reports Friday morning indicate that the Big Ten may try to go on with its fall season as originally planned.

At 11 a.m. Friday, Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman tweeted that Big Ten coaches met to discuss the possibility of reversing their earlier decision to cancel the season. Feldman tweeted that he was told “it’s a real possibility” that the conference reverses course.

CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd tweeted that the tentative schedule could potentially start Thanksgiving week. Another version of the plan would start the season in January.

Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel first broke the story. “TBD if the league can make it all work,” Potrykus tweeted.

