Reports: Big Ten may reverse course, go on with revised fall season

MADISON, Wis. — Multiple reports Friday morning indicate that the Big Ten may try to go on with its fall season as originally planned.

At 11 a.m. Friday, Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman tweeted that Big Ten coaches met to discuss the possibility of reversing their earlier decision to cancel the season. Feldman tweeted that he was told “it’s a real possibility” that the conference reverses course.

SOURCE: Big Ten coaches are meeting on a call right now. Am told “it’s a real possibility” that the Big Ten may try to reverse course and play later this fall. https://t.co/lbZJePwUbG — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 28, 2020

CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd tweeted that the tentative schedule could potentially start Thanksgiving week. Another version of the plan would start the season in January.

Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel first broke the story. “TBD if the league can make it all work,” Potrykus tweeted.

#Badgers AM rewind: The B1G working on another plan for a revised 2020 football schedule. This one could have teams playing by Thanksgiving weekend. The first plan featured a January start. TBD if the league can make it all work. https://t.co/cDiNmldgvB — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) August 28, 2020

