Reports: Big Ten cancels 2020 football season, formal announcement expected Tuesday

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn, Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — The Big Ten has canceled its 2020 football season and will try to play the fall season this spring, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Sources told the Detroit Free Press a formal announcement is expected on Tuesday.

Sources: Big Ten cancels football season; no games for Michigan, Michigan State in 2020 https://t.co/ir96jXjCE1 via @freep @reporterdavidj @ByChrisThomas — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) August 10, 2020

Iowa and Purdue’s athletic department’s announced media availability, scheduled for Monday, with players and staff would take place at another time.

Reports about a canceled season came shortly after the Mid-America Conference (MAC) canceled its fall season, moving it to spring 2021.

Saturday morning, the Big Ten announced that football teams cannot progress to full padded practices until further notice.

Earlier Monday morning, sports radio host Dan Patrick reported that the conference voted to cancel the football season by a 12-to-2 margin, with only Iowa and Nebraska voting to play the 2020 season.

According to Dan's source, 12 of the 14 Presidents from the Big 10 have voted against having a Fall College Football season. Iowa and Nebraska were the two that have been pushing to play. — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

Last week, the conference released its revised 10-game conference schedule, where Wisconsin was set to open its season against Indiana at Camp Randall on Friday, Sept. 4.

The Badgers were scheduled to open fall camp on Monday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments