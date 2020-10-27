Report: Badgers QB Graham Mertz receives second positive COVID-19 test

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz has received a second positive COVID-19 test, according to a report from CBS Sports.

Mertz’s second positive coronavirus test means he will have to sit out of games and practice for 21 days as part of the Big Ten’s COVID-19 protocols put in place before the conference began the 2020 season.

CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd broke the news Tuesday afternoon.

Wisconsin qb Graham Mertz has tested positive for COVID a second time (backing up the first positive) and will enter the Big Ten’s 21-day protocol, a source told CBS Sports. https://t.co/pLIYcHiqde — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) October 27, 2020



On Sunday, The Wisconsin State Journal reported that Mertz tested positive for the disease, but was waiting for results of a PCR nasal swab test in order to confirm the results.

The Wisconsin State Journal report came just days after Mertz led the Badgers to a 45-7 victory over Illinois in the Big Ten opener on Friday.

During the game, Mertz set a school record for completion percentage on 20-of-21 passing, finishing with 248 yards. On Monday, he was named the Big Ten Player of the Week.

