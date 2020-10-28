Wisconsin pauses team activities for seven days, cancels game against Nebraska

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Saturday game against Nebraska is canceled after the Badgers have paused team activity for seven days due to positive coronavirus tests.

A total of 12 people within the football program had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 5 days. That number includes six student-athletes and six staff members, including head coach Paul Chryst.

In a team statement Coach Chryst said he hasn’t been experiencing any symptoms and feels good.

BREAKING: #Badgers pause team activities for at least 7 days. Wisconsin at Nebraska football game will not be played. — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) October 28, 2020

Coach Chryst went on to say, “I am disappointed for our players and coaching staff who put so much into preparing to play each week. But the safety of everyone in our program has to be our top priority and I support the decision to be made to pause our team activities.”

According to Big Ten guidelines, the game will officially be a ‘no-contest,’ instead of a forfeit for Wisconsin, who won its first game of the season last Friday over Illinois, 45-7.

Wisconsin’s issues with the virus started over the weekend when quarterback Graham Mertz reportedly tested positive. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal reported earlier this week that Mertz and backup quarterback Chase Wolf both tested positive. Mertz is ineligible for 21 days, according to Big Ten rules.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.