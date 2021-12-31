Report: Vikings QB Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, won’t play against Packers on Sunday

by Logan Rude

Nam Y. Huh - staff, AP Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Chicago.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Kirk Cousins, quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play against the Green Bay Packers during their upcoming Sunday night matchup.

That’s according to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero who broke the news on Twitter Friday morning.

Sources: #Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is out for Sunday night’s game against the #Packers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2021

Cousins, who is unvaccinated, reportedly had symptoms and self-reported before testing positive, according to Pelissero. Unvaccinated NFL players are tested everyday as part of league protocol.

Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, but could be cleared Friday, according to Pelissero.

#Vikings backup QB Sean Mannion tested positive on Sunday. The other QBs on the roster are rookie Kellen Mond and Kyle Sloter, who signed earlier this week. Mannion could be cleared today, and Minnesota will have to start one of them in a must-win game Sunday at Green Bay. https://t.co/a6hewxEEaN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2021



Earlier this week, the Packers added four more players to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was taken off the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday.

The Vikings need to win their final two games of the season to secure a spot in the playoffs.

