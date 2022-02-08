Report: Trump would back far right-wing election denier in Wisconsin governor’s race

by Naomi Kowles

MADISON, Wis. — Former president Donald Trump has made personal calls offering his endorsement to a far right-wing, election denying Republican lawmaker in a primary race for governor, according to a report from the Rolling Stone news magazine.

Rep. Tim Ramthun was recently disciplined by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and has twice tried to pass resolutions–without support–that would recall Wisconsin’s electoral votes for President Joe Biden. Even while Vos and the Assembly continue to conduct their own investigation of the 2020 election results despite recounts and court decisions upholding the results, Republican leadership have dismissed Rep. Ramthun as a fringe element of their party and called his efforts to overturn the 2020 election illegal.

Both current candidates for governor–former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch and failed U.S. senate candidate Kevin Nicholson–have denounced the bipartisan, GOP-created Wisconsin Elections Commission and called for measures that would make it more difficult to vote–like eliminating drop boxes. But so far, neither has been able to pick up Trump’s endorsement as he continues to promote conspiracy theories about the 2020 election results.

While Rep. Ramthun brings none of the name-recognition or organizational backing that Kleefisch or even Nicholson have, his presence in the GOP primary could further throw Republican efforts to take back the governor’s mansion into chaos. Ramthun told Rolling Stone that he would consider a run for governor, and an advertisement circulating online for Kewaskum High School promises he has a “special announcement” to come this weekend.

“We are seeing, in a sense, a battle for the future of the Republican party,” political science professor Ken Mayer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison said. “It puts us in dangerous territory, because it has the effect of advancing and promoting someone who is campaigning on and doing things that either have no basis in law or is spinning out claims about the election that are absolutely ludicrous.”

Rep. Ramthun was one of 15 Republican state lawmakers who signed a letter on January 5, 2021 asking vice president Mike Pence to overthrow the country’s free and fair election by not certifying the 2020 election results.

Since then, he has appeared multiple times on conspiracy-peddling media shows like One America News and Steve Bannon’s War Room, spreading false information about the election in Wisconsin. He has released series of press releases further peddling misinformation and in one case accusing Speaker Vos of spreading lies about supporting ballot dropboxes–the release that prompted his discipline.

“Even though every lawyer that we’ve worked with in Wisconsin says we cannot undo the 2020 elections, Representative Ramthun has his belief,” Vos said in a press conference on January 20th, after he’d removed Ramthun’s sole staffer. “That’s his right.”

Among his Republican peers, Rep. Ramthun has little support. Among his supporters both state and nationwide who want to believe the 2020 election results were different than the reality, he has backing: he showed Rolling Stone a massive binder full of messages of support. He didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday about his conversation with Trump or future plans for a possible governor’s run.

“If this is what the debate in the Republican primary is about, it’s going to involve candidates trying to out-extreme each other in taking more fringe positions and more extreme positions. And that’s not good for anybody,” Mayer said.

