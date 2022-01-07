Report: Sen. Ron Johnson preparing to announce Senate re-election campaign

by Logan Rude

CNN Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson

MADISON, Wis. — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson could announce plans for re-election early next week, according to media reports.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the news Friday, saying two “highly placed Republican sources” confirmed the two-term senator is running for re-election and looking to hire staffers to work his campaign.

Johnson, 66, said in 2016 that he only planned to serve two terms in the U.S. Senate.

During an event at Elkhorn High School in November, Johnson told News 3 Now he was reconsidering that promise because of a “dangerous and embarrassing surrender from Afghanistan” and a “(Biden) administration that is showing weakness across the world.”

At the time, Johnson said he expected to make his decision “over the next couple weeks.”

The senator has come under fire during the pandemic for repeatedly promoting the use of Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment.

Johnson is up against a crowded field of Democratic candidates that includes current Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes.

Johnson’s Senate office did not immediately return a request for comment Friday afternoon.

