Report: Russell Wilson being traded to Denver in blockbuster deal

by Jaymes Langrehr

Charlie Neibergall Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) waves to fans as he leaves the field following a 28-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos didn’t land Aaron Rodgers, but still managed to make a major splash on Tuesday, reportedly trading for former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster deal.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos will be sending quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Wilson and a fourth-round pick.

Trade package: Seattle gets QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick. Denver gets Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick.

Like Rodgers, Wilson has reportedly been unhappy with his team’s management for the past two seasons. While Rodgers and the Packers were able to repair their relationship, Wilson continued to be frustrated in Seattle, who struggled to a 7-10 record last season as Wilson missed three games with a thumb injury.

In 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Wilson helped the team to a 104-53-1 record, including a Super Bowl championship in Super Bowl 48 against Denver.

