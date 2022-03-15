Report: Rodgers signs extension with Packers, more than $150M guaranteed

by Kyle Jones

Jeffrey Phelps - freelancer, FR59249 AP FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts as he leaves the field after an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan 2. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Aaron Rodgers is planning to come back to the Green Bay Packers for an 18th season, a move that keeps the reigning MVP off the trade market and answers the question that had dominated NFL offseason discussions.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A week after announcing his return to Green Bay, we are getting the details on Aaron Rodgers’ new contract.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rodgers signed a 4-year extension, albeit a complicated one.

The contract is a 4-year extension, a complicated one, with two dummy years — placeholders — on the back end. It lowers his cap number and gives GB plenty of room to work. https://t.co/VlnbubjPnw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

The deal guarantees the star quarterback over $150 million, including $42 million in 2022, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

On first read of #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ new contract, he gets: $42 million in 2022

$59.515M in 2023

$49.3M in 2024 So that’s $150.815M over the next three years, and the first two are fully guaranteed at signing. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022

Rodgers’ new contract lowers his cap number from $46 million to $28 million. That gives the Packers a chance to negotiate better contracts for players like Davante Adams, however, the Packers still need work to get under the NFL’s salary cap.

Still processing, but initial math says Aaron Rodgers’ deal saves Green Bay about $18 million on the 2022 salary cap. Reminder: There is no cap magic, so this mean big numbers are pushed into the future and would hit if/when Rodgers retires. https://t.co/GBlYxn3eds — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022

The deadline for teams to get under the cap is Wednesday, the start of the new league year.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.