Report: Rodgers signs extension with Packers, more than $150M guaranteed

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A week after announcing his return to Green Bay, we are getting the details on Aaron Rodgers’ new contract.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rodgers signed a 4-year extension, albeit a complicated one.

The deal guarantees the star quarterback over $150 million, including $42 million in 2022, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Rodgers’ new contract lowers his cap number from $46 million to $28 million. That gives the Packers a chance to negotiate better contracts for players like Davante Adams, however, the Packers still need work to get under the NFL’s salary cap.

The deadline for teams to get under the cap is Wednesday, the start of the new league year.

