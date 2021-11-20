Report: Rittenhouse attorney did not approve of film crew for Fox News doc

by Site staff

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) — Hours after a jury decision cleared Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges for shooting and killing two people and injuring a third during a protest in August 2020 in Kenosha, his defense attorney, Mark Richards, revealed to CNN that he was not in favor of having a documentary crew follow Rittenhouse and the defense team leading up to and through the trial.

“I did not approve of that. I threw them out of the room several times.” Richards told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “I don’t think a film crew is appropriate for something like this. But the people who were raising the money to pay for the experts and pay for the attorneys were trying to raise money and that was part of it.”

“I didn’t approve of it but I’m not always the boss.” Richards continued.

Friday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson tweeted a preview of a documentary which airs in December on the Fox Nation subscription service.

“I had a talk with Kyle. All I can say is what I say.” Richards said when asked about Rittenhouse’s future. “Kyle’s going to have some hard choices in his life about the direction he goes and what he stands for. Those will have to be made by Kyle eventually. As Corey and I told him, yesterday while we were waiting for the verdict, he needs to learn how to take responsibility and to tell people no.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.