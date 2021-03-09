Report: Packers won’t use franchise tag on RB Aaron Jones, will try to re-sign him

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

Mike Roemer Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) evades a tackle from Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Lavonte David (54) during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will not place the franchise tag on Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones, according to multiple media reports.

Jones is a free agent after running for 1,104 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games for the Packers this past season, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. In 2019, he led the NFL with 19 total touchdowns.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Packers will not use the franchise tag on Jones, but will try to sign him to a new contract.

Packers did not place their franchise tag on RB Aaron Jones, per source. Jones is headed to free agency, though Green Bay is attempting to re-sign him before he gets there. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2021

Tuesday is the deadline for teams to use the franchise player tag to keep one soon-to-be free agent on a one-year contract — albeit at a large price tag. The Packers haven’t used the franchise tag to keep an impending free agent since 2011.

Green Bay’s salary cap situation may have also been a factor in the decision, as the team is still projected to be more than $10 million over the cap.

The Packers could lose their top two running backs to free agency this offseason, with Jamaal Williams also entering free agency.

