Packers sign veteran receiver Sammy Watkins to one-year deal

by Jaymes Langrehr

David Becker Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) tackles Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers are adding a much-needed veteran wide receiver after losing Davante Adams earlier in the offseason.

The team announced Thursday afternoon they are signing former first-round pick Sammy Watkins.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is among those reporting the deal could be worth up to $4 million.

Packers are giving former Ravens’ WR Sammy Watkins a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2022

Watkins also confirmed his destination, tweeting that he was “officially a cheesehead:”

Im officially a cheesehead can’t wait to be apart or something special it’s Finna be crazy..! #LIMITLESS14 #PACKERS — King me (@sammywatkins) April 14, 2022

The Buffalo Bills drafted Watkins 4th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Clemson. After three years with the Bills, Watkins has bounced around to several teams ever since, spending 2017 with the Rams, 2018 through 2020 with the Kansas City Chiefs, and last season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Watkins has caught 348 passes for 5,059 yards and 34 touchdowns in 8 career seasons but had his highest yards per reception average in several years with the Ravens last season.

.@sammywatkins has caught 348 passes for 5,059 yards & 34 touchdowns over eight NFL seasons. 5️⃣ things to know about the new #Packers WR ⤵️ https://t.co/e85jyLJyrU — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 14, 2022

The Packers had been looking for a veteran receiving option to join Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb after Adams decided he did not want to return to the Packers. The team ultimately traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he signed a new long-term contract extension to make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

