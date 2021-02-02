Report: Packers to interview Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers’ search for a new defensive coordinator includes a familiar face.

ESPN is reporting Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is among the list of candidates scheduled to interview with the Packers over the next couple days.

The Packers announced last week that former defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s contract expired at the end of the 2020 season and would not be brought back.

Leonhard was a three-time All-Big Ten selection while playing safety for the Badgers before a 10-year NFL career. Leonhard joined the staff at his alma mater in 2016 as a defensive backs coach before taking over as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator in 2017. Since then, Wisconsin’s defenses have consistently ranked among the best in college football.

