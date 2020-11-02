Reports: Packers’ running back A.J. Dillon tests positive for COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers’ running back A.J. Dillon has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Packers confirmed Monday morning that they were notified of the positive test earlier in the day.

“The Packers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19,” team officials said in a statement. “Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and the player has self-quarantined. We will continue to work with the league on contact tracing as we follow the guidelines of intensive protocol.”

Statement from the Green Bay Packers pic.twitter.com/6RrDsO7NyQ — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 2, 2020

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Dillon is the player who tested positive. Dillon played in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

#Packers RB A.J. Dillon is the player who tested positive for COVID-19, per source. Contact tracing is underway. Depending on close contacts, especially within the small RB room, potential competitive implications on Thursday night’s game against the #49ers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2020

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Monday that Dillon won’t play in the Packers’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday due to his positive test.

Packers’ RB AJ Dillon is out for Thursday night’s game against the 49ers due to COVID-19 protocols, league sources tell ESPN. Dillon played Sunday and there have to be concerns about his offensive teammates. Aaron Jones still uncertain. Jamaal Williams is lone reliable RB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

