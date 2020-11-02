Reports: Packers’ running back A.J. Dillon tests positive for COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers’ running back A.J. Dillon has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Packers confirmed Monday morning that they were notified of the positive test earlier in the day.

“The Packers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19,” team officials said in a statement. “Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and the player has self-quarantined. We will continue to work with the league on contact tracing as we follow the guidelines of intensive protocol.”

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Dillon is the player who tested positive. Dillon played in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Monday that Dillon won’t play in the Packers’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday due to his positive test.

