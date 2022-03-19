Report: Packers re-sign Rasul Douglas on three-year deal

Kyle Jones,
Posted:
by Kyle Jones
Packers Beat Cardinals 24 21 After Murray Throws Late Int
Ross D. Franklin

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) intercepts a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — One of the pillars of the Packers’ defense is staying in Green Bay.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas signed a new three-year deal with the team Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deal is reportedly worth $21 million.

Douglas was a key part of the Packers’ secondary last season, racking up five interceptions including two pick-sixes. He also forced a fumble.

Last season was Douglas’ first year with the Pack. He was drafted in by the Eagles in 2017 and was part of the team that won Super Bowl LII. He spent the 2020 season with Carolina.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

More Top Stories