Report: Packers re-sign Rasul Douglas on three-year deal

by Kyle Jones

Ross D. Franklin Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) intercepts a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — One of the pillars of the Packers’ defense is staying in Green Bay.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas signed a new three-year deal with the team Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deal is reportedly worth $21 million.

He gets a 3 year deal worth $21M, up to $25.5M max. After being on

Panthers, Raiders, Texans, Cardinals then Packers (for 78 days) he gets paid. https://t.co/zHFQ1ELruy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2022

Douglas was a key part of the Packers’ secondary last season, racking up five interceptions including two pick-sixes. He also forced a fumble.

Last season was Douglas’ first year with the Pack. He was drafted in by the Eagles in 2017 and was part of the team that won Super Bowl LII. He spent the 2020 season with Carolina.

