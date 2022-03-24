Report: Packers lose another receiver as Chiefs sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling

by Jaymes Langrehr

Tony Avelar Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are losing another one of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets, as Marquez Valdes-Scantling has reportedly signed a multi-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

One week after Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport are reporting that Valdes-Scantling has agreed to a three-year contract worth $30 million, with incentives that could bring the contract’s total value up to $36 million. They report that $18 million will be paid out during the first two years of the deal.

The #Chiefs are signing former #Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million deal with $18 million in the first two years and incentives to reach a maximum of $36 million, his agents @NSAFootball tell @RapSheet and me. 💰💰 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 24, 2022

The Chiefs are bringing in “MVS” a day after they traded All-Pro receiver — and Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target — Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a package of five draft picks. Hill, who caught 56 touchdowns in six seasons with the Chiefs, is regarded as one of the fastest players in the NFL, but Valdes-Scantling is near the top of the list of the league’s fastest players as well.

Valdes-Scantling led the league with 20.9 yards per reception in 2020 as the Packers’ primary deep threat, but has been plagued by several key drops in big moments during his four years with the Packers. He ends his Packers career with 123 receptions over four seasons, totaling 2,153 yards, with 13 of those catches going for touchdowns.

No lie, this is the greatest throw I’ve ever caught in my life. pic.twitter.com/8qyrNBodPO — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) September 27, 2021

While Valdes-Scantling was inconsistent since being drafted in the 5th round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he was one of a small group of receivers that had earned Rodgers’ trust. The departure of Valdes-Scantling along with the trade of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders leaves the Packers with plenty of questions at the position heading into next month’s NFL Draft.

While the Packers now have four picks in the first two rounds of the draft, the most-seasoned receivers left on the roster are Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

