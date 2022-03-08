Report: Packers franchise-tag wide receiver Davante Adams

by Kyle Jones

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The good news keeps on coming for Packers fans.

The team franchise-tagged star wide receiver Davante Adams Tuesday, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Packers have now officially franchise tagged WR Davante Adams, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

The move came shortly after quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced he would return to Green Bay.

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers confirms return to Green Bay Packers, disputes contract reports

Adams hauled in 123 catches last season for over 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has spent his entire professional career with the Packers since being drafted in the second round in 2014.

The tag is a one-year deal at a predetermined salary, which gives the Packers more time to negotiate a long-term contract with Adams. His tag is expected to cost about $20.1 million against the 2022 salary cap.

