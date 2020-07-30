Report: Packers add 2 players to COVID-19 reserve list

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Two Green Bay Packers have reportedly been added to the team’s COVID-19 reserve list.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Packers kicker Mason Crosby and second-year tight end Jace Sternberger were placed on the list Thursday.

The list is made for players who have either tested positive or are quarantining after coming in contact with someone who tested positive.

Earlier this week, Packers receiver Devin Funchess announced that he will opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

