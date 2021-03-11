Report: New York Gov. Cuomo groped female aide in governor’s residence

Associated Press by Associated Press

Seth Wenig FILE - This Monday, March 8, 2021, file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking at a vaccination site in New York. A sixth woman has come forward alleging that Cuomo inappropriately touched her late last year, during an encounter at the governor's mansion.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A report published by the Times Union of Albany on Wednesday says an aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the Democrat groped her in the governor’s mansion.

It’s the most serious allegation against the embattled governor to date. The three-term governor faces harassment allegations from five other women.

The female aide was not identified by the newspaper, which based its reporting on an unidentified source with direct knowledge of the women’s accusation.

Through a spokesperson, the governor again on Wednesday denied ever touching a woman inappropriately.

