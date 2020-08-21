Report: NCAA to give fall sport student-athletes extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The National College Athletic Association has reportedly decided to give all fall sport student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus causing many conferences to cancel their seasons.

According to a report from ESPN, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors voted on the issue Friday.

The board also decided that schools can not require student-athletes to waive their rights in order to participate in sports this fall, according to the report.

Schools will be prohibited from canceling or reducing scholarships if a student-athlete decides not to play in the fall due to the coronavirus.

